Unemployed man charged with cheating jewellery shop owner of over RM500,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A jobless man claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today on a charge of cheating a jewellery shop owner in connection with the purchase of non-existence jewellery.

Mohamad Faeez Amirul Mohd Fauzi, 30, was charged with cheating Nurhaya Ab Aziz, 42, by tricking her to hand over RM560,000 in cash for the purchase of the jewellery, which the victim would not have done if she had not been so deceived.

The offence was committed at a residence at Jalan Conlay here on May 20 under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi prosecuted while lawyer Haziq Aziz represented the accused.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun fixed bail at RM50,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest police station once a month.

The court fixed July 5 for mention.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Faeez Amirul also pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today for cheating Fati Nikmatul Adawiyah Hanifiah, 34, by tricking the woman into believing in a non-existence hotel accommodation package handled by the accused, which prompted the victim to hand over RM14,950.

The offence was committed at a cafe at Wangsa Maju here on Aug 5, 2020, under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Mohamad Faeez Amirul also claimed trial to an alternative charge of deceiving the woman on a similar offence, at the same location and date under Section 417 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces a maximum jail sentence of five years or a fine or both.

Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif allowed bail at RM5,000 in one surety and fixed July 5 for mention.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Diana Mohamad Saad. — Bernama