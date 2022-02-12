Unemployed man charged with drug trafficking

MALACCA: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in 23.1 kilogrammes of syabu.

Lau Siong Poh, 50, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with trafficking in the drug at at 12.10 am last Nov 11 at Jalan Baiduri 8, Pulau Melaka, Melaka Tengah.

The charge, framed under Section 39B (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin prosecuted, while Lau was unrepresented.

The court set Jan 16 for mention. - Bernama