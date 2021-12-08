Unemployed man charged with father’s murder

SEPANG: An unemployed man, believed to be mentally ill, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court, here, today with killing his father last week.

Faizal Riza Ridwan, 48, nodded after the charge was read out to him by a court interpreter before Magistrate Ayuni Izzaty Sulaiman, but no plea was recorded.

According to the charge sheet, Faizal Riza was accused of murdering his father, Ridwan Ab Latip, 73, at a house in Kampung Jenderam Hulu, Dengkil between 4.45 pm and 5.30 pm on Dec 1.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Farah Sofea Norazman requested for a new date to be set by the court pending medical and chemist reports of the case as the accused has a history of mental illness.

Ayuni Izzaty then set Jan 24 for remention.

The court did not offer bail and ordered the accused who was unrepresented to be sent to Hospital Bahagia, Tanjung Rambutan in Ipoh, Perak for a mental health evaluation. — Bernama