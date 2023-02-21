Unemployed man charged with ill-treating girlfriend’s daughter

IPOH: An unemployed man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of ill-treating a six-year-old girl, who is his girlfriend’s daughter.

Muhammad Aiman ​​Razali, 25, pleaded not guilty to both charges which were read before Judge Azizah Ahmad.

He was alleged to have ill-treated the girl, resulting in the child being injured at a house here at about 1 am on Nov 25, 2022, and last Feb 14.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both, if convicted.

The court allowed him bail of RM3,000 with one surety on each charge and set March 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Darinee Kunasegaran prosecuted, while lawyer Dayang Nor Emilia Azman Shah represented Muhammad Aiman. - Bernama