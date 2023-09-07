Unemployed man charged with making offensive posts against Sultan of Johor and family

JOHOR BAHRU: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of making offensive remarks against the Sultan of Johor and the Johor royal family two years ago.

Reymi Abdul Rahim, 43, is accused of making the offensive communication through his twitter account with the intent to hurt the feelings of other people.

Both the offensive posts were read by a twitter user at 12 noon on Oct 8, 2021 in an office at Kota Southkey here.

He was charged under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail of up to one year or both, and a RM1,000 fine per day for each day of the offence continuing after the conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor S. Thiviya offered bail of RM20,000 for Reymi for both charges.

Reymi’s lawyers Jihad Syahida Nadia Zakaria and Nurhazneena Zureen Mohamad Hanafiah asked the court to impose a lower bail, saying the accused was still receiving treatment at Hospital Sultan Ismail as he was suffering from “schizophrenia with depression”.

Judge VM Mabel Sheela fixed bail at RM4,500 in one surety for the two charges and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court and to report to a police station once a month.

The case will be mentioned on Aug 21 this year for submission of documents. - Bernama