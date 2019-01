SHAH ALAM: An unemployed man was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with the death of a former candidate for the Shah Alam PKR Youth committee.

No plea was recorded from M. D. Ozziram, 25, after the charge was read out before magistrate Sabreena Bakar@Bahari.

He was charged, with three others still at large, with murdering M. Thiyahu, 30, at block 53, Flat Nilam Sari, Jalan Plumbum 7/100A, Section 7 here between 5pm and 5.30pm on Jan 7.

The court set Feb 28 for mention. — Bernama