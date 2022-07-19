Unemployed man charged with murder of village head’s wife

TEMERLOH: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of the wife of a village head in Bera two weeks ago.

K. Yogeswaran, 32, nodded when the murder charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with murdering Siti Zulliana (repeat: Zulliana) Said, 52, who was the wife of Kampung Felda Mengkuang village head, at the victim’s house between 6.30 am and 8 am last July 5.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death sentence upon conviction.

He was also charged with stealing a Honda City car belonging to the victim’s husband, Mohd Haris Ibrahim, 58, at the same place, time and day and for self-administratrion of drug after testing positive for methamphetamine at the Bera district police station at noon last July 8.

The man pleaded guilty to both the charges.

Siti Hajar set Aug 25 for mention of the murder case, and Aug 17 and Oct 19 for mention of the car theft and drug case, respectively.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wardah Nabilah Mohd Abd Wahab, while the accused was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in the Sessions Court before judge Norakhmar Mohd Sani, Yogeswaran pleaded guilty to robbing Mohd Haris of RM9,300 and voluntarily causing hurt on the victim between 6.30 am and 8 am last July 5.

The charge, under Section 394 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable with whipping, if found guilty.

Yogeswaran was not allowed bail as he was also facing a murder charge and the court set Aug 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Sabri prosecuted in the case. - Bernama