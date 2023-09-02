Unemployed man charged with murdering elderly woman

KULIM: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering an elderly woman in October last year.

Shariefuddin Arshad, 57, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha, but no plea was recorded as murder cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Shariefuddin was charged with killing Fatimah Saleh, 79, at a house in Kampung Durian Burung near here between 9 am and 10.30 am on Oct 4 last year.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death penalty, if convicted.

No bail was granted and the court fixed March 12 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor S. Arthini, while Shariefuffin was unrepresented. - Bernama