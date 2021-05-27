Unemployed man charged with murdering ex-brother-in-law, hurting daughters, ex-wife and her boyfriend

JASIN: An unemployed man was charged in separate courts here today with murdering his former brother-in-law, causing hurt on his daughters and ex-wife and assaulting her boyfriend.

In the Magistrate’s Court here, Mohd Amin Mohamad, 32, was charged with murdering Hanafiah Hanafi, 36, at Jalan Solok Berangan Enam, Umbai, Merlimau here between 7am and 7.30am last May 13.

However, no plea was recorded as the matter is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Suzana Mokhtar set July 16 for mention for submission of documents, including chemist report.

Deputy public prosecutor Arthana Sarma Rao prosecuted, while lawyer Mohan Singh represented the accused.

Meanwhile, at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court, Mohd Amin pleaded not guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt on his daughters, aged eight and 10, with a cane at a house in Permatang Pasir, Alai here on May 15, 2020.

The charges were made under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to two years or maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

He was also charged at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means on his former wife, Hashimah Hanafi, 32, at the same place on Dec 15, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Mohd Azmi was also charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on Hashimah’s boyfriend, Mah Azrul Mah Hussain, 39, at Lorong Berangan Enam Umbai, Merlimau, last May 11.

He faced an imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, if found guilty of the offence.

The court set July 16 for mention of the cases. — Bernama