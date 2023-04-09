Unemployed man charged with murdering father

M. Jaisino, 40, was alleged to have murdered his father E. Mangalam, 74, at 2.15am on Aug 26.

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today with murdering his father at a house in Taman Dato Hormat here last month.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The accused, who was unrepresented, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapa, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal did not offer bail, saying that it was a non-bailable offence.

The court fixed Oct 6 for mention.

On Aug 29, Bernama reported that the police had detained a jobless man for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death with a shovel.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the suspect allegedly committed the heinous crime after being frequently reprimanded by the victim for being jobless.

The body of the elderly man was later found wrapped in a curtain by family members by the roadside around PJS10. - Bernama