Unemployed man charged with murdering stepmother

GUA MUSANG: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his stepmother, who was found beheaded last week.

Abdul Aziz Abdullah, 33, who holds a card for Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) with mental problem, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Judge Tengku Shahrizam Tuan Lah.

However, no plea was recorded as the case came under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Abdul Aziz was charged with murdering Rahana Abd Razak, 55, in a room of a house in Kampung Batu Machang, Jerek near here between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm last Feb 16.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Asmah Che Wan prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

‘The court set April 21 for mention pending the chemist and post-mortem reports. — Bernama