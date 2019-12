MALACCA: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court, here today, to a charge with criminally intimidating his mother with a knife and scissors.

Darulaman Jamaludin, 20, was alleged to have committed the offence against Suhaida Abu Bakar, 43, at Taman Paya Rumput Permai here at 11.30pm last Dec 20.

He faced an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim allowed him bail of RM3,000 in one surety and fixed Feb 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari prosecuted, while Darulaman was unrepresented. - Bernama