TAWAU: An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for trafficking 5.3 kg of syabu, last month.

No plea was recorded from Iun Chung Peng, 32, after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Ferhansha Farene Mohd Ferdaus.

According to the charge, Iun, from Sibu, Sarawak, allegedly committed the offence at the Tawau Airport on June 24 at 3.45pm.

The suspect was said to have flown from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, but upon arrival at Tawau Airport, inspection carried out by airport authorities on his luggage found five plastic packages of drugs weighing 5.3kg believed to be syabu.

The accused was charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act.

If convicted, the accused can be sentenced to death or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 15 strokes.

Ferhansha set Aug 8 for remention. Prosecuting Officer ASP Dayang Nur Azarinahwaty Ag Kachee prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama