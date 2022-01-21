Unemployed man convicted of murdering lover’s six-year-old son

KANGAR: An unemployed man was sentenced to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, who was the son of his lover.

High Court judge Datuk Azmi Abdullah meted out the sentence on Noraizuwan Hamali, 30, after ruling that he had failed to raise a reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case, apart from having doubts on his defence.

Noraizuwan was charged with killing Muhammad Rayyan Hidayat Hairil Khan at a house in Jalan Arau, Lorong Chempaka in Kampung Jejawi, near here, between 3.45 pm on April 18, 2018 and 12.10 am the following day.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Izham Ali while Noraizuwan was represented by lawyer Rafidi Mohamad. — Bernama