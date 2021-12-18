Unemployed man feared drowned after jumping off bridge at Kuantan

KUANTAN: An unemployed man believed to have a mental illness, is feared drowned after he jumped off the Sungai Sri Damai bridge, Kampung Sri Damai here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said in the 12.25 pm incident, the victim, Mohd Firdaus Supiardi, 26, rode a motorcycle to the location before jumping off the bridge.

According to witnesses, the victim tried to swim to the riverbank, but failed to do so due to strong currents in the river following heavy rain.

“Fifteen firefighters from Taman TAS and Kuantan fire and rescue stations were deployed to the scene for a search and rescue (SAR) operation after receiving an emergency call. The cause of the incident is still being investigated,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said surface SAR was conducted by using an aluminium boat with the help of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART). — Bernama