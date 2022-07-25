Unemployed man fined RM2,000 for impersonating policeman

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for posing as a policeman to two foreigners.

Magistrate Wan Nur Fariha Najwa Wan Azaham imposed the sentence on Muhammad Shyakir Abdullah, 53, after he pleaded guilty to introducing himself as a policeman to Ramjan and Mohammad Hossain, both Bangladeshis, in front of a house in Jalan Union, Sentul, at 5.30 pm last July 13.

He was charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum two-year jail term or a fine, or both.

The court also ordered him to be jailed for two months if he fails to pay the fine. He paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shakila Mohd Shariff asked for a deterrent sentence but Muhammad Shyakir, who was unrepresented, appealed for a light sentence on grounds that he was not working and had to support two children and a wife. — Bernama