PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man was fined a total of RM8,000, in default 16 months’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today after he pleaded guilty to four counts of dishonest concealment of RM19,800 which did not belong to him.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir meted out a fine of RM2,000, in default four months’ jail, on each count against Azri Ahmad, 48.

Azri was charged with dishonestly concealing the money belonging to one Yee Kuan Weng, 59, by depositing the fund, which he knew did not belong to him, into his bank account.

It was made in four transactions at a house in Jalan SP 2/1, Taman Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan, here, between 4.31pm and 4.37pm on Jan 25 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Azri, unrepresented, said he was cheated and had opened a bank account under his name for use by other people.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Intan Syakieraah (rpt: Syakieraah) Zakaria prosecuted.

According to the facts of the case, Yee received a call from someone claiming to be from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) who told him to deposit all his savings into an another account because he (Yee) was being investigated by the national bank, and with a promise that the money would be returned to him.

Out of fear, Yee did as was told and deposited the money in four transactions in a bank account belonging to Azri. — Bernama