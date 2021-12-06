Unemployed man fined RM8,000 for posting offensive remarks on FB

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was fined RM8, 000 by the Sessions Court here today for making offensive remarks against the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri on a private television station’s Facebook page last year.

Judge M.M.Edwin Paramjothy meted the sentence on Lim Eng Seng, as the person being summoned (OKS) after he changed his plea to guilty at the mention of the case today.

The court also ordered the 44-year-old man to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Lim was charged with consciously making and initiating offensive communications against the former leader with the intent to annoy others through the NTV7 Facebook page.

The posting was read in the house at Jalan Pantai Permai, 8, Pantai Dalam, Brickfields here at 4pm on May 14, 2020.

The offence committed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same Act, carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum jail term of one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, a complainant lodged a police report regarding the seditious comments and insulting of Islam during a Facebook live session by Zulkifli during a press conference on allowing Muslims to perform Friday prayers beginning May 15, 2020.

At the same court, a woman claimed trial to the charge of posting offensive comments against Christianity in March this year.

Wan Asshima Kamaruddin, 37, was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for knowingly making and initiating offensive communications with the intent to hurt other people on her Facebook profile, ‘Puteri Mujahidah Wan Asshima Kamaruddin’ at 9.23am on March 11.

The Facebook posting was read at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters here at 6.24 pm on March 13.

The court set bail for Wan Asshima at RM4,000, with one surety, and set Jan 10, next year for mention.

-Bernama