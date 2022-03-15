Unemployed man freed on murder charge on grounds of insanity

KOTA BHARU: The High Court here today found an employed man who was charged with murdering a retired policeman not guilty on grounds that he was of unsound mind.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, instead, ordered Mohd Rozani Yahaya, 43, to be placed at Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Perak.

He said based on the testimony of medical experts, the accused was not mentally sound during the incident which occured on Jan 25, 2018.

“The court finds the accused not guilty because at the time of the incident, it was proven that he was of unsound mind.

“Therefore, the court issued an order under Section 348 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code for Mohd Rozani to be placed under the safe custody of Hospital Bahagia dekat Ulu Kinta, Perak at the pleasure of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V,“ he said.

Mohd Rozani was charged with murdering Ab Halim Che Yusoff, 69, in Kampung Apa-Apa, Bunut Susu in Pasir Mas , at about noon on Jan 25, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairul Anuar Wahab prosecuted, while Mohd Rozani was represented by lawyer Zameri Mat Nawang. — Bernama