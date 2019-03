KOTA BARU: An unemployed man was sentenced to eight years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing 8.35gm of heroin last year.

Che Hamzah Hussin, 33, who was not represented, committed the offence at 10.10 pm in an unnumbered house in Kampung Lembah, Cherang Ruku, Pasir Puteh, on Dec 21 last year.

He was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for life imprisonment or a period of not less than five years, and also not less than 10 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin ordered Che Hamzah to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Hajarul Falenna Abu Bakar pressed for the accused to be punished accordingly due to the negative impact of the crime on the society.

“The punishment should be a lesson to the accused not to commit such offence in the future,” he said. — Bernama