Unemployed man gets nine years’ jail for hurting wife, children

MELAKA: An unemployed man was sentenced to nine years in jail by the Ayer Keroh Sessions and Magistrate’s Courts here today after he pleaded guilty to four counts of hurting his wife and two children.

In the Sessions Court, Rony Abraham, 37, was sentenced to three years in jail by Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail for voluntarily causing hurt to his wife Nazifah Mohd Salleh, 38 by placing a lighted cigarette butt on her right arm, near her eye and hitting her on the cheek and body.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine or caning or any two of them.

Before Magistrate Sharda Shenha Mohd Suleiman, Rony who faced three charges of causing injuries to his wife and their two children, was sentenced to two years in prison for each charge but was ordered to serve the sentences concurrently.

Rony was charged with hitting his wife, punching his 13-year-old daughter in the mouth with his hand until she bled and kicking the back of his son, aged 12.

The three charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same code which carries a two-year prison sentence with a fine of RM2,000 or both.

All the offences were committed at a house in Bukit Tempayan, Tanjung Kling in Melaka Tengah district between 7 am and 11 am on Oct 17.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutors, Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim and Fiqri Hakim Zamri urged for a deterrent sentence as the offences committed by the accused were serious.

“The accused should be protecting his wife and children, not cause them serious injuries,” said Fiqri.

Rony who was unrepresented appealed for a lenient sentence on the grounds that he had already repented and has children to support.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was furious when his wife did not buy him cigarettes and started placing a lighted cigarette butt on his wife’s body before proceeding to hurt his two children. - Bernama