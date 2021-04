KOTA BHARU: An unemployed man who set fire to the kitchen of his father’s house was sentenced to five years’ jail by the Sessions Court here today for the offence.

Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin handed down the sentence on Mohd Fauzie Abdullah, 33, after the man pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was last March 29.

Mohd Fauzi was charged with setting fire to the kitchen of a house belonging to Abdullah Hamat, 68, in Kuala Krai at about 1am last March 24.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Fauzie had acted such following an argument with his younger brother, who had sold the family motorcycle. — Bernama