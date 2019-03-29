Unemployed man jailed 54 months for company registration fraud

SEREMBAN: The Seremban magistrate’s court today sentenced an unemployed man to 54 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to cheating another man, claiming he could register the latter’s company as a contractor for several companies, two months ago.

The accused, Anuar Ali, 58, pleaded guilty to four counts read by the court interpreter before magistrate Nur Atiqah Sapari.

The victim, Muhammad Najib Mor Mohamed, 35, had made payments totalling RM12,500, between Jan 17 and 29 to Anuar Ali, for the purpose of registering his company as a G7 contractor with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) as well as getting listed as a registered contractor with the Ministry of Health and Petronas.

The accused was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 10 years jail and whipping and fine.

The prosecution was handled by DPP Mas Syafiqah Mahroob while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama