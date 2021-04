KUALA LUMPUR: A jobless man was today jailed eight months by the Sessions Court here for masquerading as the special officer of Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister to dupe a woman in assisting her production company to obtain a film grant.

Judge Rozina Ayob meted the sentence on Mohd Zafir Zainuddin, 38, who pleaded guilty of deceiving Noorul Syakillah Ramli by claiming that he was a special officer to the Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia and promised to obtain a grant for the film ‘Rampas’ from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

The act convinced the woman to hand over RM5,000 cash to the accused at a restaurant in Precinct 9 Putrajaya at 5.15pm on April 1, and the offence was charged under Section 416 of the Penal Code.

The court also ordered the accused to serve his imprisonment from the date of his arrest on April 1.

Based on the facts of the case, Noorul Syakillah who is the plaintiff in the case is the owner of Cinema Stage Production Sdn Bhd, had applied for a grant for ‘Rampas’ valued at RM1.8 million from Finas.

Noorul Syakillah contacted Mohd Zafir on March 26 via WhatsApp to obtain a letter of support from the Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister to obtain the grant when the man introduced himself as the special officer to the deputy minister .

On March 31, Mohd Zafir demanded five percent of the total grant of RM1.8 million and Noorul Syakillah agreed to pay two percent of the grant as well as paying RM5,000 as Mohd Zafir claimed he had obtained the signature of support from the deputy minister and assured the company that it would obtain the grant.

Noorul Syakillah later lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Kuala Lumpur on April 1 and the accused was arrested on the same day.

MACC investigations found the accused was not the special officer of the Deputy Communications and Multimedia based on a check with the ministry and the grant application by Cinema Stage Sdn Bhd had been rejected by Finas on March 23.

Prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Azeem Hafeez Jamaluddin while Mohd Zafir was not represented. — Bernama