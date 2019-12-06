Unemployed man jailed 8 years for sexually assaulting daughter

SIBU: An unemployed man (pix), 41, was sentenced to eight years’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his own daughter.

He was charged under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum 20 years’ jail and also liable to whipping upon conviction.

The charge sheet stated that he committed the offence against his eight-year-old daughter sometime last month by inserting his finger into her private part.

According to the facts of case, the victim complained to her mother on Nov 27 that she felt pain in her private part when she urinated. She refused to tell her mother why.

Her mother did not take her to a hospital because she did not have any fever or any other sickness, and was active as usual.

However, the mother took her to Sibu Hospital about 7.30am on Nov 28 when she (daughter) felt the pain again. It was at this juncture that the girl told her mother the truth. The mother immediately lodged a police report, and he was arrested the same day.

In mitigation, he said he felt remorseful and promised not to commit the offence again.

He told the court that he was suffering from heart and gastric problems, and needed daily medication.

He also said he had to stop working due to his heart problem. — TheBorneoPost