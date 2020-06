KUALA LUMPUR: A 42-year-old unemployed man who attempted suicide by taking fragments from a broken glass window to stab himself was sentenced to a month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for the offence.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin handed down the sentence on Jacob Stanley, 42, after the man pleaded guilty to a charge with committing the act at a low cost flat unit in Sentul here at 11pm on May 17 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 309 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to a year or fine, or both, upon conviction.

In the same court, a man with disability (OKU) was fined RM300, in default a month’s jail, for fraudulent possession of RM13,130 in his Maybank account in having failed to account satisfactorily how the money was in his bank account.

Mohamad Shahrul Rosli, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge, with the offence committed at a restaurant in Sri Petaling, Brickfields here, between April 20 and May 10, 2016.

The charge against him was framed under Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955. — Bernama