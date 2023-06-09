Unemployed man jailed, fined for offensive post on Selangor Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to six months in prison and fined RM10,000 or three months prison in default, by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to posting an offensive message against the Sultan of Selangor and failing to provide his Facebook password.

Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini ordered Mohamad Azlan Ibrahim (pix), 47, to start serving the prison sentence today.

Earlier before the proceedings, Mohamad Azlan, who was wearing a jacket and black skullcap was seen reading the Quran in the public gallery.

Mohamad Azlan was accused of posting an offensive message against the Sultan on his Facebook page on Aug 28 under the profile of “Iman Mustaqim”, with the intention of causing annoyance to another person.

The post was later seen at the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department here at 11.37 am on Aug 29.

He was charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum prison of one year or both, and a fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence persists after conviction.

Mohamad Azlan was also charged with failing to reveal his Facebook password when it was asked for by a police officer at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here at 11.25 am on Aug 31.

He was charged under Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM100,000 or prison of up to two years or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Abdul Malik Ayob requested a prison sentence and stiff fine taking into account the seriousness of the offence, in causing public anger and disrupting the harmony of the country.

“His actions of posting offensive messages insulting the Sultan of Selangor has caused anger among Malaysians and his refusal to reveal his Facebook password when asked to do so by the police officer shows that he does not want to cooperate with the authorities.

“The Sultan is a symbol of national unity and the accused’s actions of belittling the sovereignty of the Malay Sultans can jeopardise the stability, harmony and security of the nation,” said Abdul Malik, who conducted the case with DPP Nor Azizah Aling.

Mohamad Azlan, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence on the basis that he was unemployed and caring for an ailing mother back in his village and was also helping his blind uncle seek treatment at the hospital. -Bernama