Unemployed man jailed for insulting Islam through Whatsapp

MALACCA: An unemployed man was sentenced to three month’s jail by the magistrate’s court here today for deliberately intending to hurt the religious feelings of other persons by sending messages through the WhatsApp that insulted Islam.

Magistrate Teoh Shu Yee meted out the sentence on Muhammad Shaffik Amat Zairudin, 26, who pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to serve the sentence from today.

Muhammad Shaffik, of Parit Raja in Johor, was alleged to have deliberately transmitted the communication through the WhatsApp to a friend Norain Kamarudin, 24, and her brother, Muhammad Hairul Nizam Kamarudin, 28, at Taman Bertam Jaya, Cheng, here at 11am last Feb 15.

The charge, under Section 298 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up a year, or fine , or both upon conviction.

In mitigation, Muhammad Shaffik, unrepresented, said he was distress then.

Deputy public prosecutor Puteri Nor Nadia Mohamed Iqbal prosecuted. - Bernama