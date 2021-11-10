Unemployed man jailed for threatening to burn house

KULAI: An unemployed man who threatened to set fire to a house in Taman Putri Kulai, here, was sentenced to five months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for criminal intimidation.

Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin handed down the sentence on Teng Chee Sing, 34, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last Oct 31.

Teng was charged with criminally intimidating a man to set his house on fire in front of a bank in Indahpura, Kulai, here at 12.46pm last Sept 21.

Deputy public prosecutor Edlynn Wong prosecuted, while lawyer Hidayah Asri, from the Legal Aid Foundation, represented Teng. — Bernama