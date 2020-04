KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man will be spending this year’s Ramadan in prison after being sentenced to a month’s jail by the Selayang magistrate’s court here for trespassing into a friend’s house and defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni handed down the sentence on Muhammad Shahir Abdul Aziz , 33, after the man pleaded guilty to both charges.

Nur Hafizah sentenced him to a month’s jail for trespassing and 25 days for defying the MCO, to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, which was on April 21.

The father of three was charged with trespassing into a a house at Jalan Gombak Batu 11, Gombak here at 10.30pm last April 9.

On the charge with defying the MCO, he was caught at the same place, time and date for being at an infected areas without reasonable cause, which is in breach of Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. — Bernama