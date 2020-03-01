Unemployed man kills wireman for staring

IPOH: A wireman died after he was believed to have been attacked by an unemployed man with a parang in Taman Malim, Tanjung Malim, yesterday.

Muallim deputy police chief DSP Koo Tai Chew, in a statement today, said the suspect, believed to be mentally unstable, claimed to have attacked the victim, identified as G. Subramamiam, 34, for staring at him.

“After attacking the victim, the suspect, aged 57, then went to a nearby workshop where he smashed the windscreen of the vehicles there, flower pots and a letter box before going home to change and then returned to the scene.

“Upon seeing the victim lying unconscious, the suspect went home again to get a pail of water, which he then splashed on the victim, hoping to wake him up,” he added.

He said police detained the suspect after being informed of the incident yesterday.

Initial investigation found that the suspect, with 14 previous records, was released from prison three years ago for a drug offence and has mental problems, he said, adding that check on the victim found that he also had five previous records. - Bernama