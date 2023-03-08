Unemployed man nabbed for throwing niece from apartment floor

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man has been detained by the police for allegedly throwing his three-year-old niece off the apartment floor, including throwing his 40-day-old baby niece to the floor, at an apartment in Sungai Pinang, in Georgetown, yesterday (Aug 3).

The 29-year-old man was detained at the scene after police received a report about the incident.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong was quoted by the New Straits Times (NST) stating: “The incident happened when the man returned home with a slash wound on his hand and was covered in blood and had asked his sister (who is the siblings’ mother) to kill him.

“Shocked, the sister told him to calm down.

“Suddenly, the man took his three-year-old niece and threw her from the first floor of the apartment building. He then took the baby and threw her to the floor,“ said Soffian.

The cop also said that the incident happened so fast.

The man’s mother, younger and elder sister were at home when the horrific incident took place but did not manage to do anything.

It was also reported that the elder sister had alerted her husband about the incident before the police were contacted and made the arrest.

“The elder girl sustained injuries to her mouth and broke her left leg while the younger girl sustained injuries to the head,” he added.

Currently, both sisters are receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital and under close observation.

The man is also remanded for a week to assist in investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

“Police are still probing the incident, including obtaining the man’s medical report to determine his mental status,“ Soffian was quoted saying.