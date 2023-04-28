Unemployed man pleads not guilty to making offensive posting on Johor Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making and initiating offensive communications against the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar through his Facebook page last week.

Muhammad Indera Mulia Ahmad, 35, was charged with committing the offence through his Facebook account using the profile name ‘Indera Mulia’ with the intention of annoying others at 10.29 am last April 21.

The post with an image of the Johor Sultan was read at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Office, Wangsa Maju, here at 6 pm last April 24.

The charge, read out to him before Judge Priscilla Hemamalini Nadarajan, was framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and can be punished according to Section 233 (3) of the same act.

The man faced a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year or both and can be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction, if found guilty.

The court allowed Muhammad Indera Mulia bail of RM10,000 with one surety and fixed May 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Ngoh Jess Lynn prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama