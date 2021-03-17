Unemployed man pleads not guilty to uploading offensive video on police

SEREMBAN: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with improper use of the network facilities by uploading a video that tarnished the image of the police on Facebook last month.

K. Haridas, 40, made the plea before judge Madihah Harullah.

He was charged with initiating the transmission of an offensive communication by uploading the video that tarnished the image of the police force on a Facebook, which used the account name “Defend People’s Rights Group’ with intention to annoy others.

The offence was allegedly committed at 10.33 am at a house in Taman Pasir Mas, Rantau here, last Feb 2.

Haridas , unrepresented, was allowed bail of RM6,000 with one surety and the court set April 19 for mention.

Meanwhile in a Magistrate Court, Haridas pleaded not guilty to a charge with obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

The offence was allegedly committed at 10.35 pm at his house in Taman Pasir Mas, Rantau here, on March 28, 2018, when he was alleged to have obstructed the police from conducted a search at the premises.

Magistrate Mahyun Yusof set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and fixed March 31 for mention. - Bernama