KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of murdering a friend six years ago.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak handed down the sentence on B. Ruban, 31, who was a picture of calm in the dock.

In the judgment, Mohd Sofian said the defence failed to raise reasonable doubts on the case.

“The court finds the testimony by the prosecution witness stronger than the testimony by the accused, who relied on hearsay,” he added.

Ruban, together with another person still at large, were charged with murdering S. Sathaya Devan, 23, with a butcher knife on a road at Block A, Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Taman Beringin, Jinjang Utara here at about 2.20pm on April 12, 2013.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hafizza Sauni, while Ruban was represented by lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh. — Bernama