Unemployed man sent to jail for hurting wife

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was jailed for three months by the Magistrate’s Court here, today, for hurting his wife by knocking his head on her forehead, resulting in the woman getting seven stitches for the injury.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia meted out the sentence on Mohd Faizal Maula Azanan, 33, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The man was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same law, with voluntarily causing hurt to Noriza Mohd Nordin, 35, who is a medical assistant, at Sri Tioman Apartment 2, Jalan Pertahanan, in Setapak here, at 4 am last May 13.

The law provides imprisonment for up to a year or a fine of RM2,000 or both, if found guilty.

Mohd Faizal, unrepresented, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was May 13.

Deputy public prosecutor Sareeka Balakrishnan prosecuted. - Bernama