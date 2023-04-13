Unemployed man to hang for murder of niece

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Kuala Terengganu High Court today sentenced an unemployed man to death by hanging, after he was found guilty of killing his niece three years ago.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani meted out the punishment against Mohd Safuan Ramli, 30, after the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was charged with killing Nurhafiya Aufa Mohd Taquddin, who was three years old at the time of the incident, on Jan 27, 2020, at about 1 pm, at a house in Felda Cherul Dua in Kemaman, Terengganu.

The accused was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Hassan in his judgment said that although the defence said the accused had no intention of causing death as he heard ‘voices’, the court was of the view that the man was of sound mind when committing the act.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutors Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Muhamad Yasser Mohd Nasri, while the accused was represented by lawyer Mazlan Md Zain.

Previously, the media reported that a three-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her uncle in the chest using a vegetable cutter. - Bernama