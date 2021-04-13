Unemployed Pakistani man sent to jail for hitting wife

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed Pakistani man was sentenced to eight months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for causing hurt on his wife with a mobile phone charger.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah handed down the sentence on Mohamad Irfan, 28, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the sentence from the date of arrest , which was Sept 26 last year.

Mohamad was charged with voluntarily causing hurt on his wife, Indian national Gurpreet Kaur, 25, by hitting the woman on her back with the charger cable at their home at Jalan Bandar Puteri, Puchong, here at 11 am on Sept 25 last year.

Deputy public prosecuted Siti Zubaidah Mahat prosecuted, while Mohamad was represented by by lawyer Ammanjeet Singh. –Bernama