Unemployment in Malacca on declining trend - Exco

MALACCA: The unemployment rate in Malacca showed a declining trend at 14,200 people or 3.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with the first quarter of the same year which was 15,700 people or 3.6 per cent.

State Unity, Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said various interventions had been implemented to help the group return to work, including working with the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“Among Socso’s measures are the Employment Insurance System (EIS), provide financial benefits and as well as various allowances including Job Search Allowance, Early Re-Employment Allowance and Training Allowance,” he said at the Second Session of the First Term of the 15th Melaka State Assembly at Seri Negeri here today.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Zahari Abd Kalil (BN-Durian Tunggal) who wanted to know about the number of unemployed individuals in Melaka and the steps taken by the state government to address the problem.

Earlier, Zahari asked Ngwe about the state government’s initiatives in ensuring the unemployed individuals and those who were laid off secure jobs in 2022, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ngwe, in his reply to a supplementary question from Tuminah Kadi @ Mohd Hashim (BN-Pantai Kundor) regarding the number of working women, said the number has now increased to 130,000 in 2020 compared with 129,000 in 2019.

“However, wages for working women have been reduced to RM2,019 in 2020 compared with RM2,846 in 2019,” he said. — Bernama