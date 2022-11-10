Unemployment rate remains at 3.7% in August 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The unemployment rate in Malaysia remained at 3.7 per cent in August 2022 compared to the previous month, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

DOSM, in a statement today, however, said the number of unemployed recorded a drop of 1.4 per cent to 612,000 people in August compared to 620,700 people in the previous month.

On labour force, the department said, it recorded 16.63 million in August compared to 16.60 million in the previous month, while for the working population, it was 16.02 million people in August this year from 15.98 million people in July.

The largest composition of the working population is the employee category, at 76 percent, self-employed (17.5 percent), employers (3.4 percent) and unpaid family workers (3.1 percent), it said.

Meanwhile, the number of active unemployed recorded in August decreased by two percent, which was 507,300 people, compared to 517,400 people in the previous month.

For the outside labour force, it recorded a decrease of 0.1 per cent to 7.24 million people in August compared to 7.25 million in July, with the largest composition being housework or family responsibilities at 42.9 per cent.

Outside labour force refers to people who are not classified as working or unemployed, including housewives, students, retirees and individuals who are not interested in looking for jobs, while the actively unemployed are those who are willing to work and are actively looking for jobs. - Bernama