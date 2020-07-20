Unemployment rate up to 5.3%, economy shows signs of recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: The unemployment rate in the country stood at 5.3% in May up from 5% in April, according to Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the Department of Statistics Malaysia has estimated that the unemployment rate for this year will be in the region of 3.5% to 5.5%.

“The sectors worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic are manufacturing and services,” he told Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who wanted to know the projections on unemployment.

Saravanan said data showed that the nation’s economy had shown signs of recovery in May compared with April.

He said the assistance packages by the government had helped to reduce the rate of unemployment.

“The improvement is due to the fact that more businesses were allowed to operate after the movement control order was relaxed,” he said.

Saravanan said that as of June 2, about 12.7 million workers (83.5% of the workforce) had returned to work, compared with 10.2 million (67.2%) on May 17.

He pointed out that the government had extended help to the people through the Prihatin packages to tide them over the lean period.

At the same time, he said, the government had also extended help to private companies to stimulate the economy.