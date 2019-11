PONTIAN: It is unfair to blame the less than two years old Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for problems faced by the people, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix).

He said the present government was trying its best to resolve the problems left by the previous administration.

“The people need to be patient ... just imagine, mending (the damage) left by Barisan Nasional (BN) ... kleptocracy, corruption and abuse of power. It is unfair to punish PH,“ he told reporters after a high-tea session with the Tionghua community yesterday.

He was commenting on rumours that voters in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election were unhappy with the current government.

Maszlee said he was confident Tanjung Piai voters were matured enough to choose their leaders.

“We are clean and committed to making Malaysia as an Asian Tiger,“ he said adding that PH candidate for the by-election Karmaine Sardini was dedicated to serving the people in the constituency.

The Election Commission has set Nov 16 as polling day and Nov 12 for early voting in the by-election.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of PH on Sept 21 due to heart complications.

The by-election is seeing a six-cornered fight involving candidates from PH, BN, Gerakan, Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two independent candidates. — Bernama