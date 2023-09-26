Unforgettable experience awaits visitors at Space Science Light Festival

GOPENG: As if being in space, where you can ‘reach out’ to the planets and even capture pictures and videos against the backdrop of the universe that is beyond our reach.

This unforgettable experience awaits visitors as they explore the Pesta Cahaya Sains Angkasa (Space Science Light Festival), currently being held at the Perak Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) field here until Oct 1.

The manager of Trident Event Management, the company organising the festival, Lin Nordin said that so far, over 50,000 people have visited the inaugural festival to immerse themselves in the nighttime space atmosphere.

“It has truly exceeded our expectations since it opened on Aug 10. Originally, the festival was supposed to end on Sept 10, but we received many requests on social media to extend it because some nearby residents had not had the chance to come here.

“Therefore, we decided to continue the festival from Sept 15 to Oct 1 to give the public the opportunity to stop by and enjoy being in ‘space’ while introducing their children to the planets and astronauts here,” he told Bernama at the festival site.

Lin said the public can enter the festival site from 8pm to midnight daily, and tickets are priced at RM7 each and free for children aged two years and below as well as persons with disabilities.

However, he said it cannot operate during heavy rain, which would result in approximately RM500 in losses per day as they would need to replace damaged lights.

He explained that the space-themed design and illuminated flower garden were created by seven staff members using lasers and lights, involving a cost of about RM50,000.

“We also use up to five smoke barrels a day to create artificial clouds with lasers, leaving visitors astonished and eager to capture photos and videos,” he added.

After the Perak RTC, the organiser plans to hold the festival at Arena Square, Pengkalan Hulu for a month in October.

A visitor, Amirul Rahman, 44, described the festival as remarkable as it provided the opportunity for visitors to feel as if they were in space.

“My family and I are on our way to Ipoh, so we decided to stop here and let our children experience and gain some knowledge about astronomy,” he said.

Another visitor, Sumathi, 30, said she took advantage of her day off to visit with friends and capture memorable photos against the backdrop of space.

“Opportunities like this are rare, so we had to come because we enjoy taking beautiful pictures and recording videos to share on social media,” she said. - Bernama