Unhappy police corporal assaults superior

KUALA SELANGOR: Dissatisfied with a transfer of duties by his superior, a police corporal confronted and assaulted a police officer-in-charge-of-station (OCS) at a police station here, late on Sunday.

It is learnt that the 38-year-old corporal, who was a patrol policeman, was seconded to the district commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) several months ago and was reportedly unhappy when the secondment was retracted by the OCS last week.

The corporal was ordered to return to his regular duties as a patrolman.

On Sunday, the corporal decided to meet the OCS, a sergeant-major, aged 50, at about 9.30pm to discuss the matter.

Sources said the OCS explained to his subordinate that due to a shortage of manpower, the corporal was required to resume his duties as general duty policeman at a police station in the district.

This angered the corporal who pushed his superior’s laptop to the ground before punching him several times in the face.

A struggle ensued between both men before another policeman, who came in to check on the commotion, broke up the fight.

Apart from a broken computer, the sergeant-major suffered bruises and swelling on his face.

Sources said two police reports were lodged over the incident and an internal investigation is ongoing.