SEREMBAN: A Myanmar national was sentenced to three months’ jail and fined RM10,000 in default five months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today for offering a RM85 bribe to a policeman in January.

Judge Madiha Harullah ordered Mustapha Kamal Mohd Hashim, 26, a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card holder, who pleaded guilty, to start serving the sentence from today.

Mustapha Kamal was charged with offering the money to Corporal Muhammad Hafizuddin Wahab as inducement to refrain from taking legal action against him for riding a motorcycle without a valid licence.

He was alleged to have committed the offence in Taman Jujur Sikamat on Jan 7.

The charge under Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali from the MACC appeared for the prosecution while Mustapha Kamal was unrepresented. — Bernama