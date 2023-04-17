Unhealthy air quality in Seberang Jaya

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Air quality remained at unhealthy level in Seberang Jaya here and moderate level in three other locations today.

The Department of Environment (JAS) website said Seberang Jaya had an Air Pollutant Index reading of 151 as at 10 am.

The API reading was at the moderate level in Minden (95), Seberang Perai (91) and Balik Pulau (82).

An API reading of 0 to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

Meanwhile in KOTA BHARU, people in the town have started wearing face masks following the reducing the air quality due to haze.

A teacher, Rosmalaili Abdul Rahman, 43, said the API reading was at the unhealthy level in the area yesterday.

“I have also asked my four children aged between eight and 17 to wear face masks to school. Apart from taking precautions for themselves and their families, the public also needs to play a role in curbing this phenomenon from getting worse, including not doing open burning and so on,“ she told Bernama here.

Yesterday, Kota Bharu and Tanah Merah recorded API of 107 and 104 respectively.

A stringer, Hazira Ahmad Zaidi, 34, said the face mask could help limit your exposure to small particles that cause haze.

“Recently, I’ve been prone to sore throats and coughing, possibly due to the dry and hazy weather, but after wearing a face mask, the symptoms can be reduced,“ she said.

Medikel Pharmacy operations manager Faiz Syahiran Mohamad said the sale of face masks at the pharmacy had been increasing over the past few days. - Bernama