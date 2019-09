SHAH ALAM: The Air Pollution Index (API) readings in six areas in Selangor recorded unhealthy air quality as of 7am today.

According to the Department of Environment website, Shah Alam recorded API reading at 133, Klang (121), Banting (120), Johan Setia, Klang (158), Petaling Jaya (135) and Kuala Selangor (106).

The API readings between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 or above (dangerous).

Yesterday, the Selangor Health Department advised the public to take preventive measures to reduce the health effects of the haze that currently affecting the state.

Among the recommended precautions are to keep the air in the home or building clean by avoiding contamination of cigarette smoke; to close the windows to prevent haze from entering homes or buildings; to reduce outdoor activities, and to drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

People can refer to the http://apims.doe.gov.my website to find out the latest API readings. — Bernama