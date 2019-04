PETALING JAYA: Two areas in Selangor were found to have unhealthy air quality, with most areas in Malaysia having moderate air quality as at 6pm today.

According to the Air Pollutant Index (API), Shah Alam and Cheras recorded air quality of 111 and 104 respectively, while Kota Tinggi, Johor recorded having the best air quality with a reading of 31.

The API categorised 0-50 as good, 51-100 as moderate, 101-200 as unhealthy, 201-300 as very unhealthy, and any reading above 300 as hazardous.

The public can view the API online, which is updated hourly at the website: http://apims.doe.gov.my/public_v2/home.html