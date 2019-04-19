‘Unhealthy’ API reading in Miri City

MIRI: The Air Pollutant Index (API) for Miri city reached an unhealthy level early this morning, with a reading of 188 at 5am.

The rising API reading for Miri obtained from the Department of Environment started last night with a level of 117 beginning 8pm.

However, by 6am today, the reading at the Industrial Training Centre in Kuala Baram, the area which is worse-hit by open fires in bush, estates and peat areas, had dropped to a moderate level of 56.

Miri Fire and Rescue Station Chief Law Poh Kiong said the cause of the high API reading of 188 at 5am was the wind factor which blew the haze into Miri city while the smoke from open burning in Kuala Baram was still present along the roads.

API readings of between 0 and 50 are categorised as good, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and over 301 (hazardous). — Bernama