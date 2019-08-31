Unhealthy diet in early pregnancy among causes of autism: Expert

KUALA LUMPUR: The intake of unhealthy food even during pregnancy is among the factors for the rising birth of babies with autism problem, said Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris Special Education Department senior lecturer Associate Prof Dr M Kannamah.

She said the problem of autism is not due solely to genetics but it is also closely linked to external factors such as the diet of parents themselves.

“Young mothers now love eating fried food such as fast food like sausages and burgers which we know are not healthy as they have high content of preservatives which can cause an accumulation of toxic content in the body.

“When such food are taken during early pregnancy, it would indirectly affect the foetus with autism,” she told Bernama after the 2019 International Special Education Exhibition (ISEE) here yesterday.

In this regard, Kannamah also said diet of autistic children could also influence their behaviour to become more aggressive or otherwise.

Kannamah said according to a Gluten Free Casein Free (GFCF) study conducted on autistic children in 2014, they should avoid taking food based on wheat and dairy products as they were proven to influence the reaction and behaviour of such children.

“In the study, it was found if they practise a dairy and wheat diet, it would cause children to have difficult to expel gas, bloated stomach and diarrhoea which would drive them to throw tantrums such as shouting and crying.

“If we withdraw food containing wheat and milk-based products, we could see a change specially in their behaviour as they focus better and facilitate the process of education,” she said.

As such, Kannamah advised the people to stop taking snacks and food with preservatives as it will improve the quality of life for themselves and their children.

“You are what you eat, your food is your medicine. So eat nutritious food in our daily life,” she said. — Bernama